O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,725 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huttig Building Products were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9,515.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBP shares. TheStreet lowered Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huttig Building Products in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HBP opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $292.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.35.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

