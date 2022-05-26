O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 930,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 771,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 504,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

