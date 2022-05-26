KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. KT Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. KT’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

