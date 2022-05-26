O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,131 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 84,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In related news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

