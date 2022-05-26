Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Shares of SWKS opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.