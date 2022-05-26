O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:ERF opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

