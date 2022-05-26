O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,908 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,265,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Entegris by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 119,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

