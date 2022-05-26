O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

NYSE:AYI opened at $168.74 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $158.47 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

