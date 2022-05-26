Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $292,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,026 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,972 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock opened at $242.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $208.35 and a one year high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

