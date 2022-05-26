GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after buying an additional 229,556 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.98.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,527.75%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

