Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 547.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,667 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 83.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

