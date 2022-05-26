O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $85,916,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of LUV opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

