O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Smith-Midland worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith-Midland by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith-Midland by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMID opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

