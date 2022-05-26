O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 20,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,068.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,860,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

TDC opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

