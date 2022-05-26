Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ryerson worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryerson stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Ryerson Profile (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

