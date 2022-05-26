Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,903 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $178,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,067 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.76.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,906. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

