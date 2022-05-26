O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 14,703 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9,247.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 212,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

NYSE:RCI opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.