O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 30.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

