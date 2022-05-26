O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AGCO by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $122.58 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

