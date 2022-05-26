O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,818 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Barclays cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.