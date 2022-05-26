O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $198.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.07 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

