Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.23. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $678.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

