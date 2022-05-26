O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,988 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,240 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after buying an additional 1,465,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

