PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

In other news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,477 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

