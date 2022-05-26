O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CF Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $5,098,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 374,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CF opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

