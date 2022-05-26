O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,627 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,813,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $11,337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,988,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 662,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 436,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 783,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,992,041.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,346,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of XRX opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.33%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

