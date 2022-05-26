O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $786,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $100.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average is $129.62. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.63 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

