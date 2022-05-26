NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 59,105 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in NetApp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in NetApp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,109 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

