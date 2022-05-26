O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $787,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Shares of NEM opened at $69.54 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.