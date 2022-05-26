O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 148,884 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,450. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

