Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of DFIN opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 75,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $1,912,514.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,038,634 shares in the company, valued at $77,272,462.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

