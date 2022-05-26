O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $809,000 in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

VET opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.