West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

WST opened at $298.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.12 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.58.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

