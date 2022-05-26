O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,654,000 after acquiring an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after buying an additional 275,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after buying an additional 261,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 247,272 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

ABM Industries Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.