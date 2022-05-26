Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $321.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

