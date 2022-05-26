Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE PBH opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.