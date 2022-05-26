Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ATI Physical Therapy were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.51. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATIP. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

ATI Physical Therapy Profile (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.