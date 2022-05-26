Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,123 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

