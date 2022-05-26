O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

NYSE ACM opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. AECOM has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

