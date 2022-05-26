Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,405 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Shares of ZBH opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

