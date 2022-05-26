Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 20,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.