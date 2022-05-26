Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $361,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.