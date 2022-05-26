Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $2,344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,149,000 after buying an additional 50,835 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sempra by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $166.74 on Thursday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

