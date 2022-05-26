Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 89.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Canon alerts:

NYSE CAJ opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Canon had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Canon Profile (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.