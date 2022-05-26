Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 512 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Anthem by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM opened at $504.78 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.95.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.