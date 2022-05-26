Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of HMC stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Honda Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.