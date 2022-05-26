Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 162,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $123,304,000 after buying an additional 130,604 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,402 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,163,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

NYSE:STM opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

