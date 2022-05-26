Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after buying an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $57,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 332,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after buying an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Barclays by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,157,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

