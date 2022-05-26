Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 355 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.81.

CARR stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

