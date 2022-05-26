Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 954,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 281,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

